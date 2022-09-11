Marcus Rashford’s promising start to the season bodes well for the future

Before Erik ten Hag was even appointed, it was widely reported that he was a fan of Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford and going off the team selection for the past few Premier League games, it appears those reports were correct.

Rashford experienced a lot of backlash towards the end of last season, as he was often spotted walking around the pitch, was not quick to run onto balls and struggled to find the back of the net.

Pre-season and with a new manager at the helm, Rashford excelled, especially when he was given the captaincy in one friendly. He had a new lease of life as he played some intelligent football and the team gelled.

Despite United’s shaky start to the season, Rashford is in the best form he’s been in for the last twelve months.

He has started all six Premier League matches so far, scoring three goals and bagging two assists.

He averages 2.5 shots per game, which is much better than his fellow Red Anthony Elanga, and has only missed one big chance in those six games.

As for his passing accuracy, he is averaging 73% per game but there is room for improvement on his long ball accuracy and crosses as the latter of which has just 29% accuracy.

He has completed 53% of his dribbles, double what his younger teammate, Athony Elanga has completed, but has lost possession 11.5 times.

It could be that compared to last season, Rashford looks to be on fire, playing a crucial role in United’s recent league success and while we can enjoy his current form, he is still capable of more.

At this moment in time, there’s not many players that can compete against Rashford for his role in the starting 11.

Ronaldo, though he’s only been used as a substitute in the league, is creating chances but failing to convert them and his pressing leaves something to be desired. The runs Rashford makes and his hunger to help the team seems more desirable for Ten Hag.

Confidence has always been a big issue for Rashford but if he can keep up the run of form he’s been having, his game overall will no doubt improve if the team and fans get behind him and his style of play.