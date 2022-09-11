Will Fish appreciates guidance from Darren Fletcher and Harry Maguire

Following his loan move to Hibernian, Manchester United youngster Will Fish has come out and praised Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Darren Fletcher for their guidance.

The 19-year-old sealed a last-minute loan deal to the Scottish Premiership side on deadline day.

Following a disappointing loan spell last season at Stockport County, the England youth international is hoping for better times in Edinburgh.

Speaking to The Edinburgh Evening News, Fish explained how Darren Fletcher, a native of the Edinburgh area, encouraged him regarding the move by saying, “Hibs is a great place to go, a massive club, with great fans so he thought the same as me.”

“He’s great with us. He oversees training every day for the first team and he helps sort out players making that next step up to the first team from the 23s.”

After being called up for United’s pre-season tour squad late on by new manager Erik ten Hag, Fish received a lot of support from club captain Harry Maguire and fellow centre-back Raphael Varane.

Eager to learn from the experienced duo, Fish said, “Big names like Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane teach you the game, the little tricks and all that.”

He further added, “I’m thankful for their help. Harry was great. I joined the tour late but he brought me into the group and helped me.”

The young star is already looking towards the future and is quite ambitious as he lays out his plans to one day play for the Red Devils on a consistent basis.

“The main purpose of going on loan is getting you ready to hopefully one day go back and play for them.”

Fish has captained the Manchester United U-23 team at the age of 17 and is looking to build on his leadership skills.

“At a club as big as Manchester United, to be captain at any any group is a privilege, so I’ve just got to take those qualities up here to Scotland and hopefully it can show.”

A classy defender on the ball with strong aerial ability, Fish’s timidness has often been his weakness but the Hibernian staff are already on it and have been advising him to “try to be aggressive.”

Yet to make his debut for Lee Johnson’s side, there is hopefully many appearances to come for the young defender who is eager to impress and develop.





