Alessia Russo hopes Euros success will continue at club level as WSL begins

Manchester United striker and Lionesses hero Alessia Russo has called for more recognition for Women’s football after England’s victory in the Euros.

Her comments come ahead of the delayed start to the WSL season which will now kick off this coming weekend.

According to The Mirror she said, “I think every season is massive for me. But after what we’ve done this summer, we hope that the game keeps progressing. We hope that we keep setting new records – with more and more people coming to the games. We want more and more recognition.”

The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 in the final of the Euros at Wembley in front of 87,000 fans, making it the most attended major European international final of all time, eclipsing the men’s records.

However, in the WSL, the highest level of the women’s domestic game in England, the average attendance is only around 1,000 people per game.

In recent years, numbers are increasing and flagship games at the club’s main stadiums are helping to boost and promote the sport, but it can’t sustain those numbers all season long.

Russo is hoping that England’s success can change all of that and inspire the nation to get involved at club level.

She’ll also be looking to bring her impact on the Lionesses’ success and convert that to success for United. In 15 senior caps for the Lionesses she has scored 10 goals.

Last season she scored 11 goals in 30 appearances for the Reds so will be a crucial part in United’s campaign.

The Red’s first WSL game will take place at home this weekend when they host Reading at Leigh Sports Village.

Marc Skinner’s side are aiming to break into the top three of the WSL this term after finishing fourth three years in a row.

In an earlier interview with The Times, Russo made it clear that her idols have made her hungry to break records for club and country. “I used to love watching Wayne Rooney. He was a No 9, played with his heart on his sleeve. He was just aggressive, passionate, scored goals.”

With Russo and best friend Ella Toone in United’s attacking line, the season ahead could be very promising for the Reds and it would be fantastic if more people were there to witness their success.







