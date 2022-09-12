Antony unites Manchester United dressing room as he pranks team mates

Manchester United’s new Brazilian star has hit the ground running with the Red Devils, scoring on his Premier League debut.

However, it appears he’s also made an impact in the dressing room and on the training pitch as The Sun reports he’s become United’s number one joker.

A source told the paper, “The players all absolutely love Antony. He’s like a Tasmanian devil.”

“When he’s training and playing he’s 100% on it,” he continues.

“And when it’s time to relax he’s one of the lads and loves a laugh and a joke.”

His fellow Brazilian teammate Fred has apparently been on the receiving end of some of his jokes, “He knows Fred from the Brazil national team so he’s been playing a couple of pranks on him which the lads have enjoyed,” the source disclosed.

Antony has played under Erik ten Hag before at Ajax and joined the Reds for £85 million in summer.

His opening goal in his debut performance helped secure United a 3-1 victory over Arsenal.

According to The Sun, Martinez is also settling in well, with the source saying:

“Martinez is a beast. He trains exactly how he plays; he tackles and fights and does whatever it takes to win.”

He too has played under Ten Hag at Ajax.

United fans will be hoping they can continue to bring the dressing room together and help their teammates out on the pitch week in, week out to get the win.