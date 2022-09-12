Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro included in EA Sports’ top 23 highest-rated players on FIFA 23



Manchester United pair Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro have been named in EA Sports’ top 23 highest-rated players on FIFA 23.

Ronaldo, in spite of getting significant downgrades to some of his attributes, has been placed at 90 out of 99.

This represents a drop by one overall from last year when the Portuguese was rated at 91 out of 99.

With yet another decrease, this is the fourth time consecutively that the 37-year-old has seen his rating reduced. In 2019, Ronaldo had 94 out of 99.

The biggest falloff for Ronaldo is his pace, falling from an impressive 87 to 81.

His shooting has also reduced by one, from 93 to 92. Perhaps highlighting his recent struggles, Ronaldo’s dribbling and passing stats have also been shrunk by -4.

For the first time since FIFA 10, neither Ronaldo nor his arch-nemesis Lionel Messi will be the sole highest-rated players in the popular game. Messi shares the top position with Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski and Kevin de Bruyne.

Casemiro, the new boy at Old Trafford is rated 89 out of 99 for the third consecutive year in his illustrious career.

The 30-year-old’s high rating which places him head and shoulders above most other midfielders in the world comes off the back of winning a fifth Champions League with his former club, Real Madrid.

The Brazilian’s pace and passing have been diminished by -2 and -1 respectively.

Some of Casemiro’s best attributes in the game, which will be officially released in the UK and worldwide on Friday, September 30, 2022, come in the form of his defending and physicality. These stand at 87 and 90 out of 99 respectively.

Other notable Premier League additions most of whom fall under Casemiro and Ronaldo include Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, Allison, Ederson, Erling Haaland and Ngolo Kante.







