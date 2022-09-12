Cristiano Ronaldo give Diogo Dalot a new nickname



Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly given Diogo Dalot a new nickname.

The 23 year old shared a picture on Instagram of himself training.

Ronaldo commented: “piteusinho,” roughly translating to “little pittie.”

The two Portuguese players share a great relationship on and off the pitch.

Dalot has started the new season in fine form and has been one of United’s best players.

The 23 year old’s progressive passing and press-resistance have allowed United to build up efficiently from the back.

He was tipped to be the next Gary Neville by former manager Jose Mourinho and it now looks like Dalot is finally finding his rhythm.

He has made the right back spot his own, so much so that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is nowhere to be seen.

Dalot still has improvements to make, especially in the attacking phase, and Ten Hag will be looking to develop him further.

The Portuguese is said to be excited to have Antony at the club. The two will likely occupy the right flank for United for the coming years.

Dalot stated: “It makes it a little bit easier to speak with him, because I can speak to him in Portuguese.”

“It comes a little bit quicker than in English. But I think he is a very, very good kid, and very open to get help as well, which is good.”



