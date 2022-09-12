Erik ten Hag: Former Dutch coach praises Manchester United manager



Erik ten Hag has finally got his Manchester United team ticking after a rocky start to the season.

With four wins on the bounce in the Premier League, the Red Devils sit just three points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Ten Hag will be aware of the challenges to come, but he has shown the ability to make important decisions in critical moments so far.

Former Dutch coach Foppe de Haan lauded the United manager for his footballing knowledge:

“With Ten Hag, people often think: what kind of man is that?”

“But when he starts talking about football, you immediately know, wait a minute, this guy knows what he wants.”

“He really has an idea and makes it trainable. He makes demands, is very clear about them and seems completely reliable in the things he wants and does.”

“That’s why he has lasted so long at clubs.”

“Ten Hag has also noticed where football is heading. The game in small spaces and extremely physical.”

“Not in the sense of power-boys, but who are quick and skilful and can run. You have to be able to run, run, run,’ he once said. That’s true too. And you have to have guts.”

Ten Hag has slowly but steadily improved United’s defence.

The team that once leaked goals left, right and centre are now winning games on the back of their solidarity at the back.

Foppe went on to say:

“They all had a lot of trouble with that (the players) after Alex Ferguson.”

“He was also very clear immediately towards Cristiano Ronaldo. That was good. He sat on the bench against Arsenal and is smiling again.”

“That is very clever. Trust is very important; then you also give that to another. Then you dare, and you don’t see an enemy behind every tree.”



