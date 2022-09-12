Jaap Stam offers himself to Manchester United in a coaching capacity



Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has made himself available to Erik ten Hag, with the legend keen on joining the manager’s coaching staff.

Stam told De Telegraaf via Tribal Football, that while he has never spoken to anyone at Old Trafford about a possible role, he would welcome the opportunity.

The former Netherlands defender is currently not in management after he was sacked by FC Cincinnati a year ago.

He has had previous coaching roles with Reading and Feyenoord.

Stam said, “When a new coach arrives, he invites his people who he knows and trusts and who can help him in certain ways.”

“But like I said before, United is the club I love.”

“I grew there as a person and as a player, they made me stronger, they made me who I am now.”

“I have made history with this club and if they need me, if I can help them in any way.”

“I am always at their service.”

The 50-year-old has worked with the Red Devils before. He joined his former club where he enjoyed so much success as a scout, covering South American players.

As a player, he featured 127 times for the 20-time English champions, winning the treble in 1999 and two other titles.

Should Ten Hag see fit, Stam, is someone that could impart his well of defensive knowledge to the players.







