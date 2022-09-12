Manchester United could regret missing out on Cody Gakpo



Manchester United could regret not signing PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo after his stellar start to the new season.

The 23 year old was on United’s radar for quite a while before eventually deciding to buy Ajax’s Antony for €100 million.

Gakpo was expecting a dream move to Old Trafford this summer and was quite surprised at how the deal collapsed at the very end.

He mentioned his disappointment in a recent interview.

The Dutchman has started the campaign on fire scoring nine goals and registering six assists in twelve appearances.

Cody Gakpo in 2022/23: 👥 12 appearances

👤 12 starts

⏰ 962 minutes (10.7 90s)

⚽️ 9 goals

🎯 6 assists

🥅 64:08 minutes per goal involvement He has already created 39 chances (9 big chances) despite not even registering 1,000 minutes! pic.twitter.com/LPRcOVrLKy — UtdArena (@UtdArena) September 11, 2022

Gakpo has created 39 chances this season, despite playing under 1000 minutes!

While United did the right thing in giving Ten Hag what he wants, one could make a case for Gakpo being the smarter option.

Antony is a highly technical player, very similar to Jadon Sancho. He relies on intricate play with his teammates to get forward.

United are not gifted with the most technically gifted players, especially in midfield. This would make it difficult for Antony to leave his mark on a game.

Gakpo, on the other hand, is less technical but more direct.

From the point of view of output, the Dutchman would deliver more than Antony.

The former Ajax boy, however, is a rare talent and has the potential to be one of the best players in the world.

Ten Hag believes in him and is confident of turning him into a superstar.

United fans will be hoping to see the best of Antony in the coming months.



United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate pre-match experience

Get ready for aggression and entertainment. United are on a Moldovan mission. And the new issue of the Matchday Mag is out now!