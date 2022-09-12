Manchester United players take part in weak foot training

Manchester United will be hoping to get over their Europa League defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad and continue their Premier League form.

Erik ten Hag has overseen a run of four consecutive victories in the league which has seen United climb from bottom of the table, all the way up to fifth. They are only three points behind table toppers Arsenal.

New training details emerge

And the Dutch manager deserves plaudits for tweaking his style of play because he realised his players might not be ready to adopt his approach so soon in the season.

Players have been left impressed with the detailed tactical instructions delivered by the former Ajax boss and he has turned around the fortunes of under-performing stars such as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Diogo Dalot.

Ten Hag has now set his focus on improving the weak foot techniques of his players during the additional time off granted due to the Queens’s death.

The Red Devils have multiple players who prefer to use only their strong foot and the manager wants players to be comfortable using both feet.

“Ten Hag has placed an emphasis on strengthening the weaker foot of certain players in drills conducted after the squad’s main sessions.

“Luke Shaw is believed to be one of the players who has participated in the sessions to strengthen his right foot,” the publication confirmed.

His tactical analysis of the initial squad saw him earmark the lack of left-footed players as a cause of concern. And that is why he went about adding the likes of Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Antony to the squad.

ETH management style earns plaudits

His ‘disciplined management’ style is said to have impressed the club hierarchy and has even managed to keep the players on their toes.

“The Dutchman has been described as unforgiving of poor professionalism, sloppiness or lack of effort and his decisiveness with team selections has been welcomed by some players who felt misled by previous permanent manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.”

Players have been careful so as to not get on the manager’s bad side and many have been spotted “consciously remaining seated in the Old Trafford directors’ box for the duration of home games since nine of them were admonished for leaving before full-time in the friendly draw with Rayo Vallecano in July.”

Fans will be delighted with the manager’s approach and they will be hoping the harmony remains intact and the players are capable of delivering on expectations.



