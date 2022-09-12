Manchester United vs Leeds United postponed

Despite the FA announcing that all football from grassroots level upwards can resume as of tomorrow, Manchester United’s home fixture against Leeds on Sunday has been postponed.

United confirmed the news on its website in a statement which read:

“Following extensive conversations with the Premier League, Greater Manchester Police and Trafford Council, the decision has been made to postpone Manchester United’s Premier League fixture against Leeds United.

“ This is due to Greater Manchester Police supporting forces across the United Kingdom at locations and events of high significance following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

United says all tickets purchased will be valid for the rearranged fixture, the date of which is yet to be confirmed.

United went on to say, “The club reiterates that the safety and security of our fans is paramount and, after considering all available options, we are supportive of the decision that was made in conjunction with the relevant authorities.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s Europa league fixture on Thursday night has also been postponed due to policing.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s match against Crystal Palace on Saturday is also postponed.

Chelsea vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday is postponed too but seven of the ten planned fixtures will go ahead as normal.

Liverpool women’s opening game of the season has been brought forward so as not to clash with the national minute’s silence at 8pm on Sunday.

United’s Europa League clash with Sheriff on Thursday will go ahead.

After this weeks fixtures we will head into the international break meaning we won’t see United in action in the Premier League again until October.







