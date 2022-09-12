Marcus Rashford was using Paris Saint Germain as contract negotiation ploy



Manchester United star Marcus Rashford was never close to joining Paris St Germain at any point in the summer transfer window.

Rashford was at one point linked with the French giants, with reports claiming his brother and agent met with the club to explore the possibility of a deal.

However, according to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs via GFFN, there was no interest from PSG’s side in Rashford.

Jacobs says that Rashford’s agent was drumming up interest to enable the player and his client to gain an upper hand against United in contract negotiations.

The 24-year-old has one year left on his current United deal, with the option to extend for a further year.

An earlier report emerged today that indicated Rashford was among a number of stars set to have their one-year extension clauses triggered by the club.

As per Jacobs, PSG do not see it as a failure, their inability to bring in Rashford and Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva as there were no legitimate attempts to secure their signatures.

“PSG don’t consider Marcus Rashford a ‘failed’ target.”

“Club always felt that Rashford’s agent was using suitors as leverage to take to Manchester United.”

“As a result, PSG don’t consider that they “failed” in the pursuit of either player, as neither was ever likely to make the move to the Parc des Princes.”

Rashford has been in fine form since the start of the season and if his form continues, it is likely the club hierarchy will offer him more lucrative terms.

The player has scored three goals so far and provided a similar number of assists. He certainly seems to have discovered his best form.







