Moisés Caicedo only had interest from Manchester United during the summer



Manchester United are still interested in Brighton’s Moises Caicedo after being continuously linked with the midfielder over the past couple of seasons.

While playing for C.S.D. Independiente del Valle in Ecuador, the 20-year-old had been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League.

For a long time, Man United were seen as the front runners but lost out to Premier League rivals Brighton after failing to make a bid.

The Seagulls were quick to react and secured their man in the summer of 2021 with the player moving to Belgium until January.

This summer, United have been linked with the midfielder once more, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that the club are the only team interested in him.

Through Caught Offside, the journalist provided an update on the situation of the summer involving Brighton’s midfielder, who has just broken into the starting lineup and proving to be a great success.

Despite numerous reports suggesting some of the other top Premier League clubs were interested in Caicedo, such as Liverpool, Romano confirms United was the only club chasing the midfielder.

With the arrival of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, rumours were always going to collapse as any potential transfer felt unsustainable with the club’s limited transfer budget.

It’s more than likely the club will go back for the midfielder next summer as he has been a target for a couple of seasons now.

The journalist confirms that United did in fact contact Brighton about Caicedo before Casemiro was made available on the market.

He concludes by mentioning that he is unsure if the Ecuadorian will have a price tag in January after being considered untouchable in August.

United could go back for the midfielder after the World Cup but a move seems unlikely unless a major injury crisis hits the midfield.







