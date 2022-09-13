Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi clubs plotting big money transfer in January



Manchester United should be braced to receive a significant offer for Cristiano Ronaldo this January.

Saudi Arabian clubs Al Hilal were said to be keen on a move for the 37 year old this summer, but he rejected it.

Their rivals, including Al Nassr, remain interested, and there is a strong possibility of an incoming offer this winter.

Ronaldo is under contract this season, and United have an option to extend for another year.

It is to be seen whether either of these clubs can lure The Portuguese with their immense spending power.

Ronaldo is yet to get his name on the scoresheet this season.

After joining late for pre-season, the 37 year old has struggled to make Erik ten Hag’s starting team so far.

The Dutchman’s system is based on pressing from the front, and he has opted to pick players like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga, who are comparatively quicker.

United, however, have mainly performed well against teams that play a high line.

This allows Ten Hag’s side to hit teams on the break, which its players excel at.

Against teams that sit deep, Ronaldo could prove to be a game changer.

His movement in and around the box and a killer instinct in front of goal could force Ten Hag to drop one of his current attackers for Ronaldo.

Ten Hag will be hoping to get the best out of the 37 year old in what could be his final year at Old Trafford.



United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate pre-match experience

Get ready for aggression and entertainment. United are on a Moldovan mission. And the new issue of the Matchday Mag is out now!