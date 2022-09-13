Daniel Bachmann confirms interest from Manchester United



Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann has confirmed Manchester United’s interest in this window.

United were keen on signing a goalkeeper to compete with David De Gea.

Bachmann’s name was said to be on the club’s list, and talks did take place.

He confirmed: “I would not have gone to Man United just to sit on the bench.”

“I would have come to training every day and tried to convince the coach to let me play. That’s very clear. Still, I’m glad it turned out the way it did for me.”

“I just want to play football.”

Bachmann wouldn’t have been a significant upgrade on De Gea, especially considering his poor record claiming crosses.

He doesn’t have the qualities that are required to play for United.

United ended up signing Martin Dubravka on loan from Newcastle United, with an option to buy for £6 million.

So far this season, Ten Hag has opted to start De Gea, despite not being comfortable on the ball.

United have often had to play long to mask the Spaniard’s weaknesses.

In the long-term, Ten Hag would be looking at replacing the 31 year old with a modern-day goalkeeper who can fit in well in his system.

Genk’s Maarten Vandevoordt and Leeds United’s Illan Meslier could be two names to watch out for.



