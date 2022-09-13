From Colombia: Erik ten Hag is pushing for the signing of Santiago Arias



Erik ten Hag is spearheading the process of bringing in Santiago Arias to Manchester United.

According to Colombian source El Deportivo, Arias is poised to join United as a free agent, with Ten Hag looking for sufficient competition for Diogo Dalot.

Team Talk reports, “Manchester United are ready to offer a deal to free agent Santiago Arias.”

“Erik ten Hag is ready to step up his efforts to bring Santiago Arias to Manchester United with the offer of a short-term contract.”

“United are seemingly ready to make a firm offer with a short-term deal to the end of the season being prepped.”

“Arias himself is ready to grab the chance with both hands.”

Should the reports be believed and the 30-year-old joins the Red Devils, he would arrive as a free agent after Spanish giants Atletico Madrid terminated the player’s contract.

The player who broke his fibula has failed to reinvent himself and rediscover his best form.

Initially beginning his career at Equidad Seguros, Arias played for Sporting Lisbon, PSV Eindhoven and Atletico Madrid.

Assumingly, it is from PSV that Ten Hag knows the player, which would explain his pursuit of Arias’ services.

In 2020, Arias was loaned to Germany with Bayern Leverkusen before ending up in Spain with Granada in 2021.

It is worth mentioning that no reputable United-associated journalists or sources have come out and indicated that the Red Devils are in for Arias. Nevertheless, it is one to keep an eye on.



