Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back on the touchline

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has found himself back on the managerial touchline, although not in the capacity fans might think.

As reported in The Mirror, the Norwegian has dusted off his tracksuit to take charge of his son Elijah’s under 14’s team, in his native Norway.

It’s almost a year since Solskjaer was relieved of his duties in Manchester.

Ole was sacked after a terrible run of results, which saw Liverpool and City both dismantle United at Old Trafford, with a humiliating 4-1 defeat at lowly Watford proving the final straw.

However, during his period in charge, the club legend did oversee some magic moments.

Tasked with lifting the mood from the cloud of Jose Mourinho, he opened his reign with an unbeaten run of eleven games, winning ten.

A couple of wins at the Etihad and the incredible comeback in Paris will live long in the memory.

Additionally, the 2019/20 campaign saw Solskjaer guide his side through the whole season without losing a game away from home.

The cherry on the cake would have come in the 2021 Europa League final. United missed out on lifting the trophy after losing a marathon penalty shootout against Villarreal.

Solskjaer has kept tight lipped on his future plans since leaving the club, having been linked with a couple of Premier League jobs during that period.

The Norwegian is regularly spotted back in Manchester, watching his daughter, Karna, represent the United women’s team. Karna made her debut for the club in January of this year.

Forever in the hearts of United fans, it would be great to see Ole back at the wheel in the near future.







