Sir Jim Ratcliffe eyes Luis Campos appointment in case of Manchester United takeover



Sir Jim Ratcliffe has laid down his plans in case of the much-awaited takeover of Manchester United.

According to Le Parisien, the British billionaire wishes to appoint Luis Campos as United’s Sporting Director.

🔴 Jim Ratcliffe, en cas de succès de son projet de rachat de Manchester United, aimerait recruter Luis Campos pour diriger la politique sportive du club anglais. (Le Parisien) — Hadrien Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) September 13, 2022

The 58 year old is the current Director at Paris Saint-Germain and has helped them do some excellent business this summer.

Signings like Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz and Nordi Mukiele show Campos’ eye for talent and footballing knowledge.

He is widely regarded as the best recruiter of talent across Europe.

Chelsea are trying to get hold of the Portuguese and have reportedly offered a salary of €8 million.

The London club is willing to give him up to €300 million to invest in players.

New owner Todd Boehly is desperate to make Chelsea a serious club again and is willing to spend the money.

From a United point of view, Campos would be the dream appointment.

United’s transfer negotiations have been questioned time and time again.

Campo would bring stability and structure to the club’s plans and make United efficient in the market.

It would become much easier for Erik ten Hag to focus on the football, with Campos handling the transfer activity.

Of course, this would only be possible once The Glazers decide to sell.

Sir Jim is a viable buyer willing to invest in this beautiful club, so it is time for fans to unite to try and force the current owners to sell.



United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate pre-match experience

Get ready for aggression and entertainment. United are on a Moldovan mission. And the new issue of the Matchday Mag is out now!