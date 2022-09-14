Carlos Queiroz hired as Iran coach ahead of Qatar World Cup



Ex-Manchester United no. 2 Carlos Queiroz has been appointed as Iran national team manager ahead of the side’s participation in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The jubilant Queiroz took to his official Twitter account to confirm the news.

“When the family call you home, all you do is simply just show up.”

“Fully committed to your duties and ready for the Mission.”

“Let’s do it together Lads! To the future!”

The 69-year-old served as Sir Alex Ferguson‘s assistant in two spells, effectively as the legendary manager’s right-hand man.

During his time at United, Queiroz helped the Red Devils win two Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

The highly successful Portuguese also went on to coach one of the biggest football clubs in the world in Real Madrid for a single season.

The former United no. 2 takes over from Dragan Skocic, who was sacked in July by Iran after failing to curb the indiscipline that was rife in the dressing room.

Queiroz will lead his side to Qatar, where they will face the United States, England and Wales in the group stages of football’s most illustrious competition.

He has served in other national team coaching capacities, including being the coach of his native Portugal, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Colombia and Egypt.

The 2022 World Cup will be Queiroz’s third as coach of Iran, after the 2014 and 2018 competitions. In both cases, his side failed to get out of the group stages.







