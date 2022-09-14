Facundo Pellistri urged to leave Manchester United

Manchester United’s Europa League adventure began in the worst possible manner as they succumbed to a 0-1 loss at the hands of Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag made a raft of changes as he tried to give minutes to certain players who have not played as much. The likes of Fred and Casemiro failed in their audition.

Their next test is against Moldovan outfit Sheriff Tiraspol, a club which had famously beaten Real Madrid in the Champions League last season.

And United’s Dutch manager will be wary of making more mistakes as he looks to get a win under his belt in the competition. And that might mean making fewer changes to the starting line-up.

Europa League surprise inclusion

The Red Devils’ Europa squad is full of a number of academy prospects and youngsters as the idea was to give them game time to ascertain which players need a future loan.

Uruguay winger Facundo Pellistri, has been asked to leave Manchester United because he is not a part of Erik ten Hag's plans.

Among the surprising inclusions was Facundo Pellistri, who had arrived at Old Trafford back when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was manager. He is yet to make his competitive debut for the club.

Ten Hag had given the young Uruguayan winger a chance during pre-season and the 20-year-old had even scored against Liverpool.

There were talks of a loan spell abroad but an ankle injury suffered during United’s penultimate pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid meant those plans had to take a backseat.

As previously reported, Pellistri is closing in on a full return to fitness and that might provide Ten Hag with an additional option on the right flank if needed.

But according to former Chelsea star Gus Poyet, the former Penarol youngster should be thinking of packing his bags and heading elsewhere if he is to become a permanent member of the Uruguayan national team.

“Pellistri should leave”

“Pellistri will struggle to get game time. It would be good for him to go somewhere and play, because the World Cup is around the corner and he is very important for the Uruguay team because the coach [Diego Alonso] has lots of faith in his ability, he’s a proper winger,” the current Greece national team coach was quoted as saying by Midnite.

The former Uruguay star gave the example of compatriot Luis Suarez who turned his back on Atletico Madrid when he realised his playing time would be hampered and opted to head back home in search of game time.

“He needs to find a place to play, like Luis Suarez who is playing at Nacional week in week out, training with the first team and getting game time three months before the World Cup, Pellistri should do something similar,” Poyet added.

Pellistri has had two separate loan spells at La Liga side Alaves but could not make it count. Fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of the highly-rated youngster in the Europa League this season.



