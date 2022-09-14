Marcus Rashford parts company with top aide



Marcus Rashford has parted ways with one of his most trusted confidants and facilitators, Kelly Hogarth.

Beyond Manchester United where Rashford is a key personality, the 24-year-old also cuts a towering figure for his country, England.

Rashford has over the years gained worldwide recognition and national admiration for his efforts to combat child poverty and child hunger.

His initiatives have largely been overseen by Hogarth, who has left the role to the player’s brother, Dwaine Maynard — who already leads the sporting operation.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, on Rashford and Holgarth’s close relationship and their split “An influential member of the set-up that has aided Rashford’s journey was Kelly Hogarth, who first partnered with him in 2019.

“They later joined the Roc Nation entertainment agency founded by the rapper Jay Z. Hogarth then took Rashford to her business management agency Thelma Gwen.

“She helped drive the immensely successful #endchildfoodpoverty campaign alongside Rashford, which claims to have benefited 1.7 million vulnerable children across Britain.

“As well as the social impact work, Hogarth has covered areas including the footballer’s other community initiatives, media responsibilities, commercial partnerships and brand strategy.”

Ornstein attributes Hogarth’s departure to Rashford now placing greater focus on his football and his former aide pursuing other projects and endeavours.

Ornstein also remarks, “Sources close to Rashford indicate the parting with Hogarth after four and a half years is on good terms and she will continue working with his friend and international colleague Raheem Sterling.”

The setback seems to not have affected the England international who has been in fine form this season.

Rashford currently has three goals and as many assists to his name in the current campaign and seems to have rediscovered himself after a troublesome 2021/2022 season.







