Martin Dubravka unlikely to displace David de Gea during Manchester United loan spell



Martin Dubravka is unlikely to displace David de Gea after the goalkeeper arrived at the club at the end of the transfer window on loan from Newcastle United.

Dean Henderson departed the club on a season-long loan to Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

It was greeted with some criticism from Man United fans who believe that the Englishman could displace De Gea.

However, it has been a stop-start career in Red for Henderson who was always keen to be a starter in a World Cup season.

With this departure, Dubravka was loaned to the club from Newcastle United after it became apparent that Tom Heaton wasn’t going to be a good option as a backup going into this season.

According to The Athletic, in a piece written by Laurie Whitwell, United originally thought that Heaton could be promoted to a backup option rather than a third choice option.

However, Erik ten Hag pressed the board for greater goalkeeper depth after a disappointing start to the season for David de Gea.

A couple of mistakes in the opening Premier League matches highlighted the difficult form the Spaniard sometimes finds himself in.

This alerted the United board to increase the transfer budget for the goalkeeping department to try and find a solution.

The outlet points out that the Slovakia international is not great with his feet and his career has been built on shot-stopping.

He didn’t play a part in the important Europa League fixture vs. Real Sociedad as De Gea is seen as a clear favourite for this type of match.

It’s currently unclear if United’s No.2 will play a part in European fixtures or if he will only take part in cup competitions.

However, De Gea spoke in the latest press conference for the match vs. Sheriff and it is fully expected that he will start the match as Dubravka didn’t travel.

It does also feel unlikely that he will displace De Gea this season after being overlooked in continental competitions already.

Dubravka’s arrival in Manchester isn’t for free either, with the club paying a £2 million loan fee to Newcastle.







