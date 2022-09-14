No Marcus Rashford in Erik ten Hag’s travelling squad

Manchester United’s first match in the Europa League did not go according to plan as they succumbed to a 0-1 loss at the hands of Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.

Following the Premier League’s decision to postpone matches after the Queen’s death, Erik ten Hag has the chance to pick a strong squad for their clash against Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol.

The Dutchman had made a raft of changes for their opening fixture and that might not be the case as he looks to pick up a win away from home.

United’s travelling squad has been confirmed by the club’s media department and it includes a few notable omissions.

Marcus Rashford, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are not going to make the trip. Rashford was substituted during the Arsenal victory and was not part of the Sociedad matchday squad.

Van De Beek was seen in Amsterdam yesterday which might indicate he is still to attain full fitness.

Wan-Bissaka’s case seems curious as the Englishman was named as a substitute for the Europa League opener but was seen in the Directors’ box.

Anthony Martial has been absent for quite a few games now following an Achilles injury and he will not be making the trip either.

2 youngsters could get a chance

Surprisingly, backup goalkeeper Martin Dubravka will also not make the trip to Moldova as David de Gea and Tom Heaton were joined by young Radek Vitek.

Academy graduates Zidane Iqbal and Charlie McNeill are set to be a part of the travelling party. McNeill had made his debut in United’s previous European home game.

Ten Hag’s press conference later in the day will provide further clarity on the situation.

The former Ajax boss will be hoping to pick up his first win of the competition but it will not be easy as Sheriff had opened with a three-goal win over Omonia in their previous game.

They had also famously beaten Real Madrid in the Champions League in the last season.

The game will not be held in Sheriff’s home ground following a UEFA decision. The Moldovan capital of Chisinau will host the game at the famous Zimbru Stadium.

TRAVEL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: De Gea, Heaton, Vitek.

Defenders: Lindelof, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Varane, Dalot, Shaw.

Midfielders: Fernandes, Eriksen, Fred, Casemiro, McTominay, Iqbal.

Forwards: Ronaldo, Antony, Sancho, Elanga, Garnacho, McNeill.



