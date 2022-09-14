Phil Jones left out of Manchester United’s Premier League squad



Manchester United defender Phil Jones has been left out of Manchester United’s final Premier League squad.

In what appears to be the final nail in the coffin for Jones’ Manchester United career, he has been axed by Erik ten Hag from the 2022/23 list submitted for registration to the league.

Unless the 30-year-old is registered by the Red Devils in January, he will not make another appearance, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Jones’ exclusion today represents the latest blow in his United career after he was also left out of the Europa League 25-man squad.

This fresh move comes after reports surfaced that the defender had been kicked out of United’s ballooning dressing room to make room for new arrivals.

Ten Hag has named five central defenders – Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Axel Tuanzebe.

This has translated to no room for the Premier League champion, who along with David de Gea is the only remaining player from the last United team to win the league.

Jones joined the 20-time English champions in 2011 from Blackburn Rovers in a £16.5m deal as a young, exciting prospect.

However, in recent years, the player has been marginalized, barely featuring for his side.

While most of this has been down to injury, which he has struggled with, Jones has also been largely overlooked by managers who have shown a preference for other options.

Over the past two seasons, Jones has only featured for United on 13 occasions.

While it may seem that his time at Old Trafford has come to an end, Jones still has many years ahead of him. At only 30 years old, he may yet still have a lot to offer to another team and be able to get back to doing what he loves.







