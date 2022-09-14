Simon Jordan labels Anthony Martial an ‘entitled nitwit’

TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan has labelled Manchester United striker Anthony Martial an ‘entitled nitwit’.

As reported in The Daily Mail, Jordan hit out at Martial after the Frenchman’s comments regarding previous United managers.

Martial accused former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho of treachery as they had asked him to keep playing whilst carrying knocks but then they had not reinstated him to the first team after recovering from said knocks.

“I regularly played injured. The coach tells me he needs me, so I play. Obviously, I ended up getting injured for good and when I came back, finished, I didn’t play anymore.”

“You are asked to sacrifice yourself for the team and behind the scenes you are dismissed. For me, it’s almost treachery”, Martial said.

Jordan took offence to those comments and hit back at the 26-year-old on talkSPORT radio.

“So basically – you arrogant, entitled little nitwit – your manager offered you an opportunity to see his way of thinking, you perceived that as being treachery,” he said.

Martial endured a torrid season last time out. He had failed to impress at United in the first half of the campaign and then was shipped out on loan to Sevilla where he once again struggled to make a positive impact.

At that point, it looked as though Martial’s United career was over and the club would do well to recoup some money for the forward by selling him this summer.

However, a string of excellent pre-season performances alongside Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, coupled with Cristiano Ronaldo wanting away, meant new manager Erik ten Hag threw Martial a lifeline to resurrect his career at United.

Ironically, Martial is currently out injured but did impress in his only appearance of the season which came in the win against Liverpool. The cameo underlined his importance to Ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman clearly feels Martial could be of use to him this season as he tries to build a fluid attacking style.



