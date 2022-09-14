Training pictures show focused Manchester United squad ahead of season opener

As Manchester United Women prepare for their opening game of the WSL campaign on Saturday, the club has released training pictures and player profiles on the official website.

A major thing to note was the presence of Millie Turner, who looks to be thriving back in training with her teammates after her lengthy injury spell at the end of last season.

A number of United’s new signings including Nikita Parris and Aissatou Tounkara were also pictured.

They looked comfortable in their new surroundings at Carrington.

In every shot, the players are hard at work and look focused ahead of their season opener on Saturday.

Meanwhile, United also began to introduce our senior Reds with player profiles on the website.

While introducing Mary Earps, the club said, “She will be looking to carry her Team-of-the Tournament-worthy form into this season,” after she pulled off a fantastic performance to help secure the Euros for the Lionesses.

Also in the training pictures were two want-away stars Ona Batlle and Jackie Groenen who, despite harbouring the desire to leave, seem to be getting on well with their teammates as they were seen getting stuck in.

However, that appeared to be short-lived as hours after the images were released, rumours began to circulate that Groenen had gone to France to meet with PSG.

Batlle looks set to stay for now though and after appearing in 21 of United’s 22 league games last season, it is highly likely that she will be an integral part of the squad again this season.

Aoife Mannion is not yet back training with the team as she continues to recover from an ACL injury.

United take on Reading at Leigh Sports Village on Saturday at 12 noon.