Antony looks forward to his first away game for Manchester United

Manchester United travel to Moldova to face Sheriff Tiraspol in their second Europa League fixture tonight, looking to register their first points in the competition.

The fixture also represents the first away game for new signing Antony, whose opening two appearances have both been at Old Trafford.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Antony expressed his excitement in pulling on the red shirt again as the team looked to make up the points lost in their opening group game against Real Sociedad.

“I always look forward to playing in a United shirt; it’s always a reason to get excited.”, he said.

“Unfortunately, we lost the last home game, [but] we now need to focus 100 per cent on the away game and bring the three points home.”

The Brazilian expects a tough test in Moldova, with Sheriff currently sat at the top of Group E after opening with a 3-0 win away at Cypriot side, Omonia Nicosia.

“We’ll face difficulties. We know it will be a tough game.”, he said.

Antony concluded by stating the importance of playing for United and knows the manager will be demanding nothing but three points this evening.

“Everybody knows about the greatness of Manchester United, so we’ll go on the pitch and honour this important badge.”

Antony announced himself with a goal on his debut against Arsenal, linking up with Marcus Rashford to give United the lead on the day – he will be hoping for a similar impact tonight.

With tonight’s game sandwiched between two postponed Premier League fixtures, Ten Hag is expected to go strong after resting players in the first game, which ended in defeat.

This is United’s last outing of the month due to the postponed Leeds fixture this coming weekend and international games the weekend after.

Ten Hag will expect his side to go into the enforced break with his European campaign back on track before his side faces the mouth-watering Manchester derby on October 2nd.



