Casemiro posts incredible second half stats vs. Sheriff – the numbers



Manchester United cruised to a 2-0 win against Sheriff Tiraspol in their second Europa League match of the season.

The Reds emerged victorious in this crucial encounter after suffering an opening day loss against Spanish opposition, Real Sociedad.

The win came courtesy of two first-half goals from Jadon Sancho and a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.

United had an enormous 68% possession compared to Sheriff’s 32%.

Erik ten Hag’s men attempted 8 shots at goal, 4 of which were on target, including the all-important two goals.

In comparison, the Moldovan opposition had 3 more shots on goal than United, with only two being on target.

Tonight’s winners registered 627 passes with a pass accuracy of 87% compared to Sheriff’s 293 passes with a success rate of 74%.

One of United’s standout performers of the night was Casemiro.

The Brazilian came on in the second half for Scott McTominay, injecting steel and defensive reinforcement that ensured his side clinched all three points.

In the 45 minutes he was on the pitch, Casemiro had a 90% pass accuracy from his defensive midfield position.

The 30-year-old had 58 touches of the ball to his name.

He made 37 passes and also completed 6 out of the 8 long balls he attempted.

Casemiro won an impressive 4 out of 6 tackles he delved into and made three interceptions, showing why the club paid big money for him.

He also made one important clearance.

Casemiro in 45 mins vs. Sheriff Tiraspol: 90% pass accuracy

58 touches

37 passes completed

6/8 long balls completed

4/6 tackles won

3 interceptions

New sheriff in town. 🤠

On account of his showing tonight, Casemiro has certainly given the manager a headache, who will now have an important decision to make regarding who to pick in the middle for the Manchester Derby next month.

