Christian Eriksen is Erik ten Hag’s most important player at Manchester United

Christian Eriksen has slowly established himself as a key figure in Erik ten Hag’s plans at Manchester United.

The Dane was a surprise signing in the summer, with many questioning whether he could replicate his Tottenham form at United.

His performances so far have been brilliant, and he has understood Ten Hag’s tactics well.

The Dutch coach had made FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong his number one priority this summer.

This was mainly because he quickly identified the dying need for a controlling midfielder from deep.

United had no midfielders who were technically good enough to carry the ball from the first to the second phase of play.

This, coupled with the absence of a natural number six, made United’s midfield extremely weak.

After a long and drawn-out saga, De Jong decided to remain at Barca. It is his dream club, and he was said to be happy to stay.

Ten Hag then turned to Eriksen to fulfil the same role, and he has excelled at it.

The Dane acts as the conductor in midfielder and brings a sense of calmness to the middle of the park.

His performance against Arsenal highlighted his qualities in breaking lines from deep and dictating the tempo.

Christian Eriksen’s game by numbers vs. Arsenal: 76% pass accuracy

11 final third passes (most for Man Utd)

3 long balls completed

2 key passes

1 assist Cool, calm and collected. 🧊 pic.twitter.com/4sbSjBT2LI — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 4, 2022

The 30 year old has developed a good understanding with Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes and has been pivotal in United’s recent success.

Many expect Casemiro to eventually replace McTominay, which would give Eriksen the freedom to move further forward.



United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate pre-match experience

Get ready for aggression and entertainment. United are on a Moldovan mission. And the new issue of the Matchday Mag is out now!