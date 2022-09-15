Erik ten Hag pleased with team performance in comfortable victory against Sheriff Tiraspol



Erik ten Hag was pleased with his side’s display in their 2-0 win against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.

Jadon Sancho showed his class, scoring a wonderful goal. Cristiano Ronaldo finally opened his account for the new season slotting in the penalty.

While there were aspects to improve upon, especially in the second half, Ten Hg was satisfied with the result.

In his post-match interview, he stated:

“Difficult start. The opponent played really direct, went for the second balls, and they won too many in the first minutes. But after a certain period, we played better.”

“Then you say we can play between the lines; we got depth to our game and scored a great goal. Then we took control of the game.”

🗣 Erik ten Hag: “Difficult start. The opponent played really direct, went for the second balls and they won too many in the first minutes. But after a certain period we played better.” [MUTV] — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) September 15, 2022

🗣 Erik ten Hag: “I’m really pleased [for Jadon Sancho]. Another goal… he’s doing well, but I think there’s much more room for improvement for him, because he has so many skills.” [MUTV] — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) September 15, 2022

🗣 Erik ten Hag: “Ronaldo needed that goal. Many times he came close, but he wanted that so much. We are happy for him and the team wanted to bring him a goal. You know that Cristiano will score a penalty.” [MUTV] — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) September 15, 2022

“After the first 10 minutes we found our formation, we were more secure, we had some good movements on the ball in the middle of the park, we kept the ball and in right moments we split up, we make a great goal with Jadon Sancho.”

🗣 Erik ten Hag: “After the first 10 minutes we found our formation, we were more secure, we had some good movements on the ball in the middle of the park, we kept the ball and in right moments we split up, we make a great goal with Jadon Sancho.” [@lauriewhitwell] — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) September 15, 2022

Ten Hag went on to praise Jadon Sancho.

“I’m really pleased [for Jadon Sancho].”

“Another goal… he’s doing well, but I think there’s much more room for improvement for him, because he has so many skills.”

The Dutchman spoke about pleased the team are for Ronaldo to score. The Portuguese could be a vital player for United this season.

“Ronaldo needed that goal. Many times he came close, but he wanted that so much. We are happy for him and the team wanted to bring him a goal.”

“You know that Cristiano will score a penalty.”