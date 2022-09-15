Netherlands midfielder Jackie Groenen has left Manchester United for Paris Saint Germain.

Groenen has been an integral part of United’s set-up since she joined the club in 2019, their first season in the WSL.

She made her debut in front of 31,000 fans in the inaugural Manchester Derby at the Etihad Stadium in September of that year.

The Dutch international made 59 appearances for the club and had one year left on her contract.

Upon her departure, she said, “I’ve had such a great time representing this wonderful football club.”

She continued, “I’d like to thank the Manchester United staff, players and fans for believing in me, and I will definitely follow the club’s achievements with great interest.”

Though it had been on the cards for some time that Groenen wanted to leave, many believed at the close of the transfer window; that the club had managed to persuade her to stay.

Unable to find a replacement now, she will undoubtedly be a significant loss for the club.

Groenen helped the team to a top-four finish in the last three seasons, but for a former European champion, the lack of Champions League football at United was a big push to leave.

She has joined PSG on a three-year contract describing the move as a big step for her career.

She said to PSG’s website, “I came here to win. So I hope to win many trophies this season, and I’m very excited about playing in the Champions League.”

The news comes two days before United’s opening game against Reading in the WSL.



