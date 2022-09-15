Manchester United eyeing Jan Oblak as David de Gea replacement

After a disappointing start to their Europa League campaign, Manchester United will be desperate to get their first win of the competition on Thursday as they face Moldovan outfit Sheriff Tiraspol.

Erik ten Hag has picked a strong travelling squad for the contest and with no Premier League football for two weeks, there is a chance that the Dutchman does not rotate as much as he did last time around.

In the pre-match press conference, the former Ajax manager was joined by goalkeeper David de Gea who seemed focussed on the job at hand.

De Gea woes

The Spaniard did not enjoy the best of starts to the season as his mistakes led to a 0-4 thumping at the hands of Brentford.

Manchester United want Atletico Madrid and Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 29, to replace current number one David de Gea. (Jeunes Footuex)#mufc — Man Utd Fans (@United4fans) September 15, 2022

Ten Hag even had to change his style of play to accommodate the Spaniard who is not the strongest with the ball at his feet.

From the Liverpool game onwards, De Gea was seen kicking long instead of playing out from the back. His long passing also remains erratic, which is why Martin Dubravka was brought in from Newcastle United.

According to French outlet Jeunes Footeux, the Dutch boss is not convinced that the Spanish international can cope with his demands going forward.

This means United are in the market for a world-class alternative with De Gea’s current contract running till 2023. The former Atletico Madrid keeper wants to stay at United for the long haul but Ten Hag might have other plans.

Oblak the saviour?

One goalkeeper who has linked with the Red Devils for long has been Jan Oblak. The Slovenian’s contract with Atletico Madrid runs till 2023 and United could be set to swoop once his contract gets over.

To make the deal happen, “Man United would be willing to offer him a salary of 18 million euros per season, almost double his current salary,” the article goes on to say.

United are not the only suitors after the shot-stopper, with Paris Saint-Germain also credited with an interest with the French club not happy with Gianluigi Donnarumma’s performances.

Oblak has long been considered one of the best goalies in world football and it would be an absolute coup if United could get the 29-year-old.

There is the added question of what will happen to Dean Henderson, who has performed well out on loan. For now, Ten Hag needs De Gea to be at the top of his game and to try and adjust to his methods this season.



