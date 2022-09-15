Moses Caicedo says it would be hard to turn down Chelsea amid interest from Manchester United



Brighton midfielder Moses Caicedo has said it would be hard to turn down a move to Chelsea with Manchester United also circling him.

Caicedo has been the subject of interest to United on more than one occasion, including in the recently closed transfer window in which he was tipped as a legitimate target.

While a move never materialised, interest from the Red Devils does not seem to have subsided, and they could still make a move.

The 20-year-old himself has confirmed United’s interest in his signature.

Caicedo told Ole via Fabrizio Romano, “Man Utd rumours? Many links, normal.”

“My agent was on it. I was very calm, focused only on Brighton and did not know if there were other proposals. I was just working on my team to make good games.”

The Ecuador international hinted that if an offer from United had arrived, he would have seriously thought about it. United, as it were, never officially submitted an offer to the Seagulls.

The Ecuadorian was also quizzed on whether a move to Chelsea would appeal to him, with his former manager Graham Potter now the man at the helm at Stamford Bridge.

Potter sanctioned Caicedo’s move to Brighton, cultivating and coaching him into the player he is becoming today.

On Chelsea, “I’ve to say thanks to Potter.”

“Chelsea? One of the best teams in the world, nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that.”

He told Ole, “But I’m really happy at Brighton.

While it is still early, Caicedo to United is one to watch. One cannot help but think he would come to Old Trafford over Chelsea. His family has been described as United fans in the past.

🚨 NEW: Moisés Caicedo's family are #mufc fans, and there's a feeling he would be open to a transfer. Caicedo feels he is more physically prepared now than when he was first linked to United. @JonathanShrager ✅🔴 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) August 16, 2022

Obviously, it will take a considerable transfer fee to pry him from Brighton’s hands.



