Player ratings: Sheriff Tiraspol 0-2 Manchester United – Jadon Sancho shows his class



Manchester United opened their account in this season’s Europa League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring with a sublime take and finish before Ronaldo converted a penalty to double the lead.

Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David De Gea – 6.5 – He wasn’t tested much.

Diogo Dalot – 8 – Another solid display from the 23 year old who keeps improving every game.

Raphael Varane – 8 – The Frenchman commanded the defence, which did not look shaky all game.

Lisandro Martinez – 8 – His passing out from the back started numerous attacks. One of the most critical players in Ten Hag’s system.

Scott McTominay – 7 – Kept it simple and tidy.

Christian Eriksen – 7 – Controlled the game from deep

Bruno Fernandes – 6 – Needs to improve decision-making in the final third. Too casual at times and lost possession needlessly

Antony – 7 – Needs more time to settle in but showed his quality

Cristiano Ronaldo – 7 – Good goal but needs to offer more

Jadon Sancho – 9 – Brilliant performance capped off with a sensational goal

Substitutes

Casemiro – 6.5 – Did well in breaking up the play

Luke Shaw – 6 – Kept it tidy

Anthony Elanga – 6 – Not enough time to make an impact

Harry Maguire – 6 – Kept it tidy at the back and did not make silly mistakes

Alejandro Garnacho – 6 – Not enough time to make an impact