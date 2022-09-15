Player ratings: Sheriff Tiraspol 0-2 Manchester United – Jadon Sancho shows his class

Manchester United opened their account in this season’s Europa League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol.
Jadon Sancho opened the scoring with a sublime take and finish before Ronaldo converted a penalty to double the lead.
Here are our player ratings for the game.
(A score of 6 is around average.)
David De Gea – 6.5 – He wasn’t tested much.
Diogo Dalot – 8 – Another solid display from the 23 year old who keeps improving every game.
Raphael Varane – 8 – The Frenchman commanded the defence, which did not look shaky all game.
Lisandro Martinez – 8 – His passing out from the back started numerous attacks. One of the most critical players in Ten Hag’s system.
Scott McTominay – 7 – Kept it simple and tidy.
Christian Eriksen – 7 – Controlled the game from deep
Bruno Fernandes – 6 – Needs to improve decision-making in the final third. Too casual at times and lost possession needlessly
Antony – 7 – Needs more time to settle in but showed his quality
Cristiano Ronaldo – 7 – Good goal but needs to offer more
Jadon Sancho – 9 – Brilliant performance capped off with a sensational goal
Substitutes
Casemiro – 6.5 – Did well in breaking up the play
Luke Shaw – 6 – Kept it tidy
Anthony Elanga – 6 – Not enough time to make an impact
Harry Maguire – 6 – Kept it tidy at the back and did not make silly mistakes
Alejandro Garnacho – 6 – Not enough time to make an impact