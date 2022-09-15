Raphael Varane says Manchester United want to win every possible trophy this season



Manchester United defender Raphael Varane said his team is ambitious and is looking to win every available accolade this season.

Varane, in an interview for TCL Global via Beanyman Sports, rendered his verdict on United’s prospects this season, his contributions and his vast experience.

The former Real Madrid star was asked whether the Red Devils can be successful this season. He replied, “Yes, of course, we are ambitious.”

“We want to win every game, we know the Premier League is a very difficult competition, and we prepare every day to be ready.”

In a rallying call to his teammates and supporters, the Frenchman also said that the squad would try to win every trophy possible.

As per the defender, United’s chances will only be spurred by a positive spirit in the dressing room. He said that communication was better and confidence was high among staff.

On what makes a great manager, the 29-year-old remarked, “I think communication with the players and I think the message they can give the players – the confidence, the trust, I think it’s very important.”

The serial Champions League winner told TCL Global there is a huge difference between the Premier League, which is more difficult and La Liga, where he enjoyed success with Real Madrid.

“I think in LaLiga, teams prepare more the attacks; it’s very technical.”

“In England, it is faster and more intense.”

“There are more counter-attacks, so it’s a different football. I like both styles, so it’s a different experience for me.”

The United star revealed that on a personal level this season, he was aiming to help the team play its best football and improve his own game.

Certainly, Varane’s words – someone emerging as a leader within the club – will give supporters encouragement and much-needed hope for silverware in what is sure to be a long season.



