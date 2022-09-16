Donny van de Beek emerges as surprise January target for Inter Milan

Manchester United opened their Europa League account with a 2-0 win against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday.

Erik ten Hag was desperate for three points after losing the opening game against Real Sociedad at home thanks to a controversial penalty decision.

This prompted the Dutchman to pick his strongest side for the game in Moldova and he reaped the rewards for the decision as United cruised to a comfortable victory.

The performances from midfield stars Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes were perfect and this has increased the pressure on the likes of Casemiro, Fred and Donny van de Beek.

ETH arrival has not improved Donny’s prospects

Van De Beek has not started a single game this season and is currently out injured. The Europa League was the best chance for the Netherlands international to force his way into Ten Hag’s first team plans.

🚨Manchester United will listen to offers for Dutch player Donny van de Beek in January. ⚠️ There are clubs from Italy, Spain and England who want to sign the Dutch player.

Ever since his big-money move from Ajax back in the summer of 2020, the 25-year-old has struggled for game time. Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not really rate him and interim manager Ralf Rangnick allowed him to join Everton on loan.

It was expected that Ten Hag’s arrival would result in increased game time for the former Ajax star. But that has proved to be elusive as Van De Beek has made three cameo appearances for a combined total of 19 minutes.

And now according to Fichajes, the midfielder has emerged as a surprise target for Serie A side Inter Milan who are interested in doing a deal in January.

Donny on his way out?

“Rumors point to a possible departure of the 25-year-old Dutch footballer during the next winter market, this being the scenario in which Inter Milan would try to reinforce his midfield with the footballer,” the report read.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi sees the Dutchman as a cheaper alternative for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic who will be difficult to get in the winter window.

“Inzaghi himself, aware of the difficulty in signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, would have put Van de Beek’s name on the table as a possible alternative to improve the Inter Milan squad for the second leg of the season,” the article further added.

Inter believe that if Van De Beek can regain his Ajax form, he would be a huge asset as the Nerazzurri look to push on in the league.

Ten Hag had indicated that he sees a future for his compatriot at Old Trafford and the player himself is confident that he can make his mark at United.

Fans have always wanted Van De Beek to come good in the colours of United and it will be interesting to see what January brings for the talented and versatile midfielder.