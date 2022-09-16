Emmanuel Petit says Christian Eriksen should be Manchester United’s captain



Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has given his verdict on one of Manchester United’s most controversial topics, the captaincy.

Current skipper Harry Maguire has come under heavy scrutiny in recent weeks over his possession of the armband.

After a poor season last campaign and the England international seemingly relegated to the bench with Erik ten Hag favouring a centre-back partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, the topic has again emerged.

In many sections of the fanbase, numerous supporters have suggested that a captaincy switch is of utmost importance.

In an exclusive with Lord Ping, Petit seemed to support a change of captaincy for the Red Devils.

He was asked whether Varane, a serial winner with Real Madrid and a man who has been in excellent form for his club this season, should replace Maguire.

Petit, however, backed a surprise candidate, Eriksen.

“The one player that should receive the Manchester United captaincy is Christian Eriksen.”

“He has the personality and the character, and he always gives the best version of himself on the pitch.”

“Raphael Varane has played at a very good level.”

“But he’s very shy, and he doesn’t have the temper or the personality to be the Manchester United captain.”

While the 51-year-old is right about Eriksen and the quality he brings to Old Trafford, many will vehemently disagree with him on his sentiments toward Varane.

The French defender, a fan favourite, is a leader in the dressing room, a quality that earned him plaudits from Ten Hag after the Liverpool victory where he barely put a foot wrong.