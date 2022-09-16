‘Hard work’ the key as Jadon Sancho looks to keep up form



Jadon Sancho reacted after Thursday night’s Europa league win against Sheriff Tiraspol by saying that the three points were more important than his brilliantly finished team goal.

Speaking to MUTV after the game, Sancho explained how important the win was considering the previous result against Real Sociedad.

“Starting the campaign with a defeat was an upsetting result, so we knew that today was a must win.”

“I am very delighted with the goal. Again the most important thing was the three points and I will have to keep working hard for the team.”

Sancho finished off a brilliant team move in the 17th minute to give United the lead against the Moldovan outfit.

This is for you Jacob, Young Legend 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/asQCZMtLSv — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) September 15, 2022

The winger now has three goals in his last six appearances and has earned praise from manager Erik ten Hag.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, the manager said, “I’m really pleased for Jadon, another goal and he scored already many goals in his pre-season and he has three in the season, he is doing well.”

His form however did not translate to a national team call-up with England manager Gareth Southgate once again choosing to overlook Sancho for the upcoming international games.

The 22-year-old showed his elite mentality as he did not let the snub affect him and even mentioned how he will work even harder to get into the national side.

Sancho said, “The World Cup is one of the targets, but it is unfortunate that I didn’t get the call up. But I have to keep focusing on myself and keep working hard, week in and week out. So that is what I am going to do.”

Suffice to say that if he keeps up his current form in front of goal, Southgate will be forced to recall the United winger.

In a classy touch last night, Sancho took off his shin pads that had been given to him by a young fan before the game and held it aloft during his goal celebration to show the supporter that he was wearing them.

With United not back in action until the Manchester Derby on October 2, Sancho has time to rest up and keep improving on the training pitch.

No doubt Sancho will be looking to add to his tally for the season when he faces his former club.