Kylian Mbappe: Manchester United are surprise suitors for Paris Saint-Germain striker



Manchester United are reportedly interested in a shock deal for Pari Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

According to Marca (via Sport Witness), the Red Devils have emerged as surprise contenders to sign the Frenchman if he decides to leave.

Despite PSG stating otherwise, L’Equipe claim that Mbappe’s contract extension is optional so he can leave the Parc des Princes for free next summer.

Man United, along with other English clubs, are among those who are keen on signing the 23 year old.

The report states:

“Although PSG announced the France international has signed a contract until 2025, the report states he can leave them a year early for nothing.”

“The two parties have agreed they will always maintain open and direct dialogue.”

“Both the former AS Monaco man and PSG will know ‘what to expect’ in January 2024, when he will have [as per the report] less than six months on his deal.”

Erik ten Hag reportedly wants a new forward in the next rebuild phase at United, and the Frenchman could be just the man to lead his attack.

Mbappe would be a statement signing, one that The Glazers would love.

He would bring massive commercial revenue and could be branded as United’s new golden boy.

From a footballing point of view, Mbappe would offer raw speed in attack.

With Jadon Sancho and Antony on either flank, United’s forward line would be deadly!