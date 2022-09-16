Paul Scholes surprised by Casemiro’s passing ability in Manchester United’s win in Moldova

Paul Scholes gave his view on Manchester United’s new signing, Casemiro’s, performance in the Europa League win against Sheriff Tiraspol last night.

Casemiro came on for 45 mins in Moldova, and Scholes admitted he was pleasantly surprised by the midfielder’s passing ability.

Talking to BT Sport after the game, Scholes stated the following;

“He surprised me a little bit with his forward passing, his range of passing; I thought he was more of a winner, getting the ball back in midfield.”

Casemiro has only started one game since his summer move from Real Madrid. A game which United lost, at home to Real Sociedad on Matchday 1 in the Europa League.

United managed to get their Europa League campaign back on track yesterday; goals from Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo’s first of the season secured a comfortable 2.0 victory against Sheriff.

Scott McTominay started once more last night and produced another solid display. McTominay’s impressive form is currently keeping Casemiro on the bench at Old Trafford.

It is widely expected that Casemiro will work his way into the first eleven to protect the more creative Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes in front of him in Ten Hag’s midfield.

Scholes echoes this view but does admit it may take longer than the five-time Champions League winner might have expected.

“Eventually, he will work his way into this team, but he’s going to have to wait a little bit… That’s his first game for some time, and I think he will, eventually, with the quality he’s got, work his way into the team.”

“We know the quality he’s got, and he’ll. He did okay, just okay, last week (the loss to Sociedad) – he’s clever, he’s experienced.”

United’s next fixture will need them to draw on all their experience and no how, as they face the unenviable task of a trip to The Etihad to face Manchester City on October 2nd.