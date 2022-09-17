Anthony Elanga on 40-player shortlist for the European Golden Boy award

Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga has made the 40 player shortlist for the prestigious European Golden Boy award.

As reported in The Mirror, the United forward is still in the running, making it through the latest round of voting.

The award is given to the best under 21 player on the continent, as voted for by the leading journalists in Europe.

The 20-year-old will be hoping to get through to the final shortlist of 20 players, in which the winner will be revealed in the latter months of the calendar year.

Having broken into the first team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Elanga has gone on to play 36 times for United and has featured in five of Erik Ten Hag’s first six league games this season.

He has also stepped up to international level – winning five caps and scoring one goal, for his native Sweden.

Elanga’s attitude has played a huge part in his rise over the last 18 months. The Swede was one of a very few bright lights in a dismal campaign last time out.

The standout moment of the young forward’s United career so far undoubtedly came in the round of 16 Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid. Elanga scored United’s equaliser on the night with a tidy finish past Jan Oblak, leading to the away end serenading him long into the night.

Despite Elanga’s impressive rise, it would be a huge shock if he was to win the award. Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga is the favourite, having played his part in helping the Spaniard’s win their 14th Champions League title.

Barcelona’s Pedri is the current holder of the award. Anderson, Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial are the three players that have held the title whilst at Old Trafford.

Wherever he places, Elanga can be very proud of his performance over the last year and nomination for the award is deserved recognition for his efforts.

ELanga will look to continue his rise at United under Ten Hag. With a packed schedule ahead, the forward will almost certainly get his chances to impress.