Brian Brobbey back on Manchester United’s radar

Before the season started, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag had harped on the importance of having at least two players for each position considering the condensed fixture schedule and the World Cup.

Following the Queen’s death, games against Crystal Palace and Leeds United had to be postponed and that has meant an even more jam-packed schedule in the coming months.

United are currently light in a couple of areas but the most problematic one at the moment is that of the strikers department.

ETH short of strikers

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only fit and available option at Ten Hag’s disposal while Marcus Rashford is out with a muscle injury and Anthony Martial is yet to recover from an Achilles injury.

The Portuguese did score against Sheriff Tiraspol but he is yet to reach full fitness and Ten Hag had spoken about it following the Europa League game.

Manchester United are expected to move for a new rotation forward in January. Erik ten Hag wants a No.9 – his preferred option is Ajax’s Brian Brobbey. #MUFC [@Javier_EPP] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) September 16, 2022

“We could expect this, when you miss pre-season,” the United boss told the club’s media.

“So he has to work really hard and invest to get the right fitness and then he will score more goals. You can see he is really close. When he gets fitter, he will finish them.”

Rashford’s resurgence in the striker’s role is one of the best things to happen under the former Ajax boss but he still has more to do when it comes to his holding play with his back to goal.

Martial is superior in that aspect and can link up play more effectively but his inconsistent form and injury record do not make for promising reading.

Add Ronaldo’s uncertain future to the list and these factors have necessitated the need for a new striker in the winter transfer window. And Ten Hag seems to think his former player Brian Brobbey fits the bill.

Brobbey the man for ETH

According to Fichajes, considering the fluid options at the manager’s disposal, the current Ajax striker is someone who is suited to the No 9 role.

“Erik Ten Hag wants a nine more area, taking into account that he has more mobile profiles in the squad. Brian Brobbey is the profile that the coach likes the most,” the article went on to say.

Brobbey was a target in the summer after the coach personally called him to convince him to come to Old Trafford but the 20-year-old had made up his mind to join Ajax.

In the past, the Dutch striker has spoken of his desire to join United in the future as he considers them to be his ‘dream club’.

He might get yet another call in January and that might prove too good of an offer to turn down yet again.