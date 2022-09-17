Chelsea enter £100 million Jude Bellingham transfer race

Chelsea are reportedly lining up a move for Jude Bellingham, should he leave Borussia Dortmund next summer.

As reported in The Sun, the London club are looking to make Bellingham their statement singing for next season with new manager Graham Potter a big fan of the England international.

Bellingham has been heavily linked with Liverpool and Manchester United over the past 12 months and Chelsea will face a tough fight for his signature.

The midfielder is one of the most highly-rated youngsters on the planet at the moment, having gone from strength to strength in Germany since his move from Birmingham City.

Graham Potter is a big admirer of Jude Bellingham and would love to sign the player. Dortmund would want a figure around £100 million. We would face competition from Liverpool and United for his signature. [The Chelsea Chronicle] What would you pay for Jude Bellingham?🤔 pic.twitter.com/FI2fMSArX9 — CFC-Blues (@CFCBlues_com) September 17, 2022

Bellingham made his debut for Birmingham at 16 years, 38 days, becoming the club’s youngest ever first-team player.

Although Premier League clubs were sniffing around when he left the Midlands, Bellingham chose Germany and Dortmund for their knack of developing young talent.

It has proved to be a wise decision. Aged just 19, Bellingham is now a full England international with 15 caps to his name. He is also expected to play a key part in the World Cup for Gareth Southgate’s side.

It is thought that Premier League clubs will need to pay a minimum of £100 million to bring the prodigious talent back to England.

Erik Ten Hag would no doubt be interested in luring Bellingham to Old Trafford. His age, quality and temperament would surely see him become a mainstay in the United midfield for the next decade.

Christian Eriksen is currently playing the Bellingham role and whilst he’s playing exceptionally well, the Dane will be 31 next summer and can’t be expected to carry United through a 60-game season.

With Casimero also the wrong side of 30, Bellingham would provide energy and legs to United’s midfield allowing the more experienced heads to focus on their jobs in other areas.

Although Bellingham has not publicly expressed a desire for a move, its widely expected that he will return to the Premier League in the near future, with Dortmund following their effective ‘buy cheap, sell high’ model.

If the move does end up materialising next summer, Ten Hag will surely be expecting United to be at the front of the queue for one of the most exciting English talents of this generation.