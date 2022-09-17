Diogo Dalot’s war cry will delight Man United fans



Diogo Dalot has made a profound statement in an interview that will inspire Manchester United fans around the world.

The Portuguese has been one of the standout players for a resurgent United this season and has surprised many fans with the progress he has made since the arrival of manager Erik ten Hag.

It had even seemed that United would be prioritising a right back this summer, with Dalot set to do battle with Aaron Wan-Bissaka for who should be backup, but this was quickly put on the back burner as the 23 year old had an outstanding pre-season tour playing down the right flank with Jadon Sancho and carried on where he left off in the Premier League.

One of the distinct differences in Ten Hag’s United has been a positive, determined, fighting attitude and in addition to playing well, Dalot has been observed on the pitch high-fiving and chest-bumping with his fellow defenders as they build the kind of team spirit that has been lacking at Old Trafford for a long time.

And in the interview with FTBL’s Harry Pinero on Youtube, the young star showed his fighting spirit once again, saying simply:

“We have a chance to be remembered as the players that brought Man United back.”

Fans have had a long wait for the Red Devils to be a world force again.

Even though the side finished second in the Premier League in the Covid-interrupted 2020-21 season, they still finished 12 points behind winners, Manchester City.

But while there have been many false dawns in the past, there is a sense around Old Trafford that Ten Hag could be the leader with the right personality to realise Dalot’s ambition.

The new side’s toughest task to date will be their next as they face a rampant City side at the Etihad stadium on the 2nd October.

The Citizens have scored an incredible 23 goals in seven Premier League games this season, averaging over three a game, with Erling Haaland alone having scored 11, three more than the entire United side put together.