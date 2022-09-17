Erik ten Hag eyeing three additions in January

Manchester United are back on track in their Europa League campaign after a comfortable 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday.

Their Premier League form is also great at the moment, with the Red Devils currently on a four-match winning streak which includes the scalps of arch-rivals Liverpool and league leaders Arsenal.

Erik ten Hag‘s methods are slowly bearing fruit with the players starting to gel together and understand how the manager wants them to play.

ETH working wonders

However, the Dutchman’s reign could not have started on a worse note with United falling to two back-to-back defeats at the hands of Brighton and Brentford.

Erik ten Hag has asked Manchester United for three new signings in January: a right-back, a creative midfielder and a forward. #MUFC [@Javier_EPP] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) September 16, 2022

The manager was said to be furious with the lack of backing from the club hierarchy in the transfer market. Those two losses jolted them into action and in the end, the Old Trafford outfit spent big money and ended up with six new players.

But there are a few positions where the Reds still need to strengthen and Ten Hag is said to have a meeting soon with regards to United’s approach in the January transfer market.

“We have many meetings, we have to improve the structures in and around the club, we will do.

“We will also look to the window in January or next summer already but also to improve our way of playing by making plans and, of course, this coming period with every third day a game we have to get ready for that,” the former Ajax boss told MUTV.

And according to Samuel Luckhurst of The Manchester Evening News, the 20-time English champions have three priority positions in mind when it comes to immediate reinforcements while the fourth might be left for the summer.

January transfer plans revealed

“United are eyeing a right-back, a midfielder and a forward as part of the next phase of their squad rebuild,” the report read.

Ten Hag had already mentioned that he feels the club can challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title and these signings can help the Red Devils to put up a stern fight.

It is a well-known fact that the manager does not rate Aaron Wan-Bissaka with Tyrell Malacia and Victor Lindelof playing right-back instead of the English full-back. A backup for Diogo Dalot was sought in the summer but the club did not back the manager then.

United’s current forward line comprises of a fit-Cristiano Ronaldo while both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are out injured. With Ronaldo still looking for a January exit, bringing in a forward is of utmost importance.

The midfield currently seems stacked but Ten Hag always favoured a move for Frenkie de Jong and the club could once again move for the Dutch playmaker.

“A long-term goalkeeper could also come under consideration depending on the situation with David de Gea and Dean Henderson, on a season-long loan at Nottingham Forest,” the MEN article further said.

With Martin Dubravka currently at United, the goalkeeper situation is unlikely to see a resolution this winter. But what transpires during the course of the season with David de Gea will play a huge role in determining United’s next course of action.