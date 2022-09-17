Match report: Manchester United 4 – 0 Reading



United have got their WSL campaign off to a flying start with a 4-0 victory over Reading.

The game began with a presentation for Katie Zelem to commemorate her 100th appearance for the club. This was followed by a minute’s silence for the Queen and the national anthem.

United began the game well, attacking strongly from the off.

Le Tissier opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a lovely flick from a corner, her first goal on her professional debut!

In the 14th minute, Russo was brought down in the box by the keeper who complained profusely. Zelem stepped up and smashed it past a diving Maloney.

A lovely ball from Zelem picked out Russo but it was well defended by the Royals.

Reading had bursts but nothing too troubling that tested Earps.

United came again after Reading were forced into an early substitution. Again from a Katie Zelem corner, Le Tissier turned it into the bottom corner.

Toone burst into the box but seemed to get the ball stuck under her feet and Reading got across well to defend.

Around the half hour mark, there was a corner for Reading, driven in and the Royals had their first shot on target but it was well saved by Earps.

United came again, Galton with a brilliant run down the left crossed it into the box where Toone had two chances, the first was well saved and the second was blasted over the bar.

Moments later they got their fourth. This time it was an attack that came from the right; the cross came in from Batlle and Russo headed it home.

The second half started well with a good chance for Russo. The goal was wide open but she headed wide.

There was a number of opportunities for United to make it five but Reading were more switched on and the Reds couldn’t get their shot away.

Nikita Parris had a chance after coming on for her professional debut but she headed it over the crossbar.

The game had lost momentum though as United coasted and managed the game well.

A record attendance of 7,217 witnessed the Reds’ triumphant opener.

Team: Earps, Blundell, Batlle, Turner, Le Tissier, Toone (Boe Risa 71), Ladd (Moore 72), Garcia (Leon 64), Zelem, Russo (Thomas 71), Galton (Parris 77)

