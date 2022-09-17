Victor Lindelof: AS Roma target Manchester United centre back



AS Roma are said to be interested in a deal for Manchester United centre back Victor Lindelof.

According to Rudy Galetti, Roma have shortlisted the Swede as one of the options they could target this January.

Jose Mourinho is looking to strengthen his defence and would welcome a reunion with his former player.

The Portuguese manager signed Lindelof during his United tenure in the summer of 2017.

The 28 year old had a shaky start to his United career but slowly settled in well.

While not the best aerially, Lindelof excels at reading the game.

His ground defending is admirable, and his ball-playing abilities make him perfect for a team looking to build out from the back.

The Swede developed a good partnership with Harry Maguire during the 2020-21 season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The arrival of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez has limited his playing time drastically.

However, the Swede does possess most of the technical qualities Erik ten Hag requires in his centre backs.

With a long season ahead, it is unlikely that United would be willing to let go of one of their best defenders.

Varane’s poor injury record could force Lindelof back into the team sooner rather than later.