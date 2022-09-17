Youri Tielemans top priority for Man United’s January £70 million spending spreee



Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans could be a January signing for Manchester United as they look to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

The Sun reported on Thursday that Erik ten Hag will be given a very healthy January transfer budget this season.

The outlet reports that United are “to hand Erik ten Hag £70m January transfer warchest which will increase to £100m-plus if Cristiano Ronaldo quits”.

And according to fichajes.net, some of that amount is earmarked for Tielemans as the Red Devils finally admit defeat in their pursuit of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong.

As reported here previously, Tielemans will be coming into the last six months of his Leicester City contract and the Foxes could be tempted to cash in for a vastly reduced amount rather than allow him to leave for free in June.

The Belgian is valued at £40.5 million by transfermarkt.com.

While United would be in a strong position to low-ball that amount, with an asking price of around £25 million having already been reported, they may face competition from Arsenal, who are also avid admirers of the 25 year old. This could push the price back upwards again.

If United are also looking for a striker, Ajax’s Brian Brobbey has been mentioned, but this would seem far more likely in the summer.

The player only joined the Amsterdam outfit in the summer – a move that United boss Erik ten Hag tried to hijack – although he was on loan to them previously.

Furthermore, United have already stripped Ajax of a lot of their crown jewels in Erik ten Hag, Lisandro Martinez and Antony – the latter for a considerable fortune.

Another striker reported to have been on the summer shortlist, Raul de Tomas, is certainly off the market. Espanyol had been reluctant to sell the star for less than his €60 million buyout clause, but he ended up being sold to Rayo Vallecano for just €11 million after allegedly faking injuries in a protest to be allowed to leave the club.

This leaves few names being linked with the club as things stand.

Another position Fichajes claims might be strengthened with the bumper kitty is right back, although Diogo Dalot’s excellent form could mean that it will just be a backup option rather than a first choice right back that is sought.