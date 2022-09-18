Antoine Griezmann’s strange situation could prompt Manchester United to renew enquiry



Manchester United made an enquiry about Antoine Griezmann this summer and could renew their interest in January.

That is according to Dermot Corrigan of The Athletic, who says that a number of Premier League clubs were intrigued by the Frenchman’s situation.

Griezmann’s focus at the time was squarely on staying at Atletico Madrid, however his peculiar situation in Spain could prompt a rethink midseason.

The forward is currently on loan from Barcelona with Diego Simeone’s side but is yet to start a game this season.

He has instead been introduced just after the hour mark in seven separate matches.

Griezmann’s loan agreement includes a £35m obligation to buy should he play a certain number of minutes in a certain number of games.

At 31 years of age and commanding a high salary, it seems that Atletico feel that the fee is on the high side.

By playing him for less than 45 minutes a game, they hope to negotiate a better price next summer, according to Corrigan.

But with “everyone’s patience getting tried at the moment,” the ongoing dispute between the clubs could pave the way for an opportunistic winter bidder.

United have held a long-standing interest in the World Cup winner but news of their enquiry in the summer window may come as surprise to fans.

However, Erik ten Hag was often forthright in asserting that he wanted “multiple weapons” in his squad and with Antony the only attacking reinforcement brought in, a January move for a forward of Griezmann’s profile could make sense.

Should United offer to pay the £35m that Barcelona want, several in Spain may have la decision to make.

