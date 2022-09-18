Bruno Fernandes revisits old club as he prepares for Portugal internationals



Bruno Fernandes has been enjoying life back in Portugal this weekend before joining up with the national squad for the forthcoming Nations League fixtures.

The United star was in attendance at the Bessa stadium in Porto to watch Boavista pull off a shock 2-1 victory over Sporting Lisbon yesterday in the Liga Portuguesa.

It was a clash between two of the 28 year old’s old clubs and it is not clear which side he was supporting.

Fernandes was born and raised in the Porto district of Maia, near Boavista, and went through the youth ranks at the club where his father also played for most of his career.

However, of course the Portuguese Magnifico made his name at the Lisbon club, joining them from Sampdoria in 2017 and going on to become captain and a club legend in the 2 and a half years he played there before joining United.

Fernandes posted a photo of his view from the stands and another from inside the club, posing with friend Nuno Jesus, a Portuguese reality TV star.

Portugal are set to play two Nations League matches in the coming days as they make their final preparations for the World Cup in Qatar.

They take on the Czech Republic in Prague on Saturday before returning home to host Spain in Braga.

United teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot are also likely to feature, with Dalot now almost certain to be Joao Cancelo’s back up as the country’s first choice right back.

The coming World Cup will almost certainly be Ronaldo’s last, so he will be desperate to get more games under his belt and take every opportunity to get himself into shape for the November tournament.

Portugal are one of the favourites to win the tournament, having an exceptionally strong line-up that includes the United men plus Cancelo, Bernardo and Ruben Dias from City along with the likes of Joao Felix, Diogo Jota, Andre Silva, Pepe, Renato Sanchez and Ruben Neves, among others.